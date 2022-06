Midlands Mugshots- June 21

4/24

FRAZEE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

DRUGS/MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METH, 1ST OFFENSE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT BENCH WARRANT TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 3RD DRUGS/SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA <=28G (1 OZ) OR <= 10G HASH 1ST TRAFFIC / USE OF LICENSE PLATE OTHER THAN FOR VEHICLE WHICH-LEXINGTON CO.