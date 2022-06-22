Uber bringing back shared rides to some cities

CNN– Uber is letting some users share rides again. The company announced Tuesday it is reinstating ride sharing in nine cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It’s called “UberX Share,” which is essentially the same thing as “Uber Pool.” That’s what it was called before Uber scrapped it in March 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Users can request just one seat using UberX Share, and they will only be paired up with one other user.