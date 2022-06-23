SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A verified GoFundMe page has been set up to support fallen Spartanburg Deputy Austin Aldridge’s family.

The page has been verified by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the non-profit organization Serve and Connect.

On Tuesday, investigators say Deputy Aldridge was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in the Oak Forest subdivision.

The suspect, Duane Heard, was later arrested after fleeing from deputies and shooting at them.

The GoFundMe page says Aldridge served with the Sheriff’s Office for 3 years. He is also an organ and tissue donor.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for his family.

He is survived by his wife, who’s expecting their first child.

If you want to donate, visit the website.