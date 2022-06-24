Sumter jury finds Daunte Johnson guilty of two murders, including 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) — Friday wrapped up the trial of Daunte Johnson, a man accused of the murder of Sharee Bradley and her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh Adams in Sumter back in August of 2019.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments to the jury this morning before the jury deliberated.

“He had only been in town a month. Just consider the storm he brought to all of these people’s lives in one month,” said Ernest Finney, Third Circuit Solicitor.

Two of those people were Sharee Bradley and her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh Adams.

Bradley was found dead on the floor of her apartment by her son.

“The kinds of injuries she suffered were testified to by the doctor yesterday as very deep and penetrating,” Finney said. “The kinds of wounds you would expect if you used a large folding knife, which we have in evidence.”

“That knife could be consistent with the injuries but other knives could be as well,” said Elizabeth Neyle, public defender representing Johnson.

Neveah Adams’ body was found weeks later in a Richland County landfill. The state presented a phone call made by Johnson as proof of his guilt.

The prosecution also spoke about how Johnson tried to clean up the crime scene.

“Kearney says when he walks in the door, the first thing he notices is a strong smell of lavender cleaning solution,” said Finney about the crime scene.

The defense says that there was no blood on Johnson when arrested and that the state failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“They have not done that. Sharee and Nevaeh deserve more than what the state has given you over the course of this trial,” Neyle said.

The jury retired to deliberate before a verdict was reached after about two hours. Johnson was found guilty of all four charges, including two counts of murder.

Nevaeh’s father addressed the courtroom before Johnson’s sentencing.

“She’s resting at peace with her mother now and I will be able to see them again,” said Dupray Adams.

Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentenced Johnson to two life sentences to be served concurrently.

“Each year on this little girl’s birthday, you will think about her, the impact she’s had on your life and how you’ve improved your life as a result of this,” said Judge Cothran before court was adjourned.

The prosecution says that Johnson was only in Sumter for a month and was involved with the death of a woman in St. Louis, whose car he drove to South Carolina.