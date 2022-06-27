Funeral held over the weekend for fallen Spartanburg deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement statewide gathered to say goodbye to a fallen officer Sunday. The funeral for 25-year-old Spartanburg Deputy Austin Aldridge took place at the Church at the Mill.

Deputy Aldridge was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call.

A GoFundMe page verified by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office along with serve and connect has been set up for Deputy Aldridge’s family. If you want to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/austin-aldridge.