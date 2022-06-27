Serve & Connect’s free Be Safe Block Party Summer Series!

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Get ready to bring the fun this summer with a series of block parties!

Serve & Connect & the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative are hosting the Be Safe Block Party Summer Series from now through August.

Curtis spoke with Serve & Connect Founder Kassy Alia Ray and Site Coordinator Erica Staley about how you can enjoy free food, music and games with fellow community members and local law enforcement to celebrate unity in your community.

The City of Columbia, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and Columbia Parks and Recreation Department are partnering with Serve & Connect to host these fun events.

The next block party is June 30 at the Belmont Community on 1003 Colleton Street.

Each party will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

For upcoming dates and locations, visit their website.