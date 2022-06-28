Abortion advocates gather at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Abortion rights activists gathered both inside and outside the State House today, rallying for women’s rights. The group, carrying signs and posters, chanted “my body, my choice.”

This comes as lawmakers also returned to the State House to consider Governor Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes. The group says they are letting legislators know that they feel the majority of people in South Carolina oppose abortion bans.

During the rally, the group held up signs that read “together we fight for all.”