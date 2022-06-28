Gamecock pitcher Julian Bosnic enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After missing the entire 2022 season due to injury, Julian Bosnic has entered the transfer portal.

The Gamecock pitcher entered the 2022 preseason with incredibly high hopes following a stellar 2021 campaign primarily out of the Gamecocks bullpen. Bosnic posted a 2.84 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched.

He figured to serve as one of South Carolina’s weekend starters before suffering an elbow injury that ultimately required a season-ending procedure before he ever took the mound in 2022.

Bosnic opted not to turn pro last summer when eligible, and could be entering the transfer portal as a precautionary move before testing the MLB Draft waters. Regardless it seems unlikely that South Carolina will return Bosnic for the 2023 season.

This brings the total of transfers out of the program up to 10, with the Gamecocks adding seven players through the transfer portal so far this offseason.