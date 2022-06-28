Talkin’ Transfer Portal: Kingston updates Gamecock baseball’s offseason

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston wasted no time after South Carolina’s season ended to find ways to improve the roster for 2023.

The Gamecocks suffered their first losing season (27-28) since 1996, and missed the postseason for the second time in Kingston’s four years excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

He went out and recruited the transfer portal more aggressively than any prior offseason in his tenure, and saw immediate results in the month of June.

South Carolina has added seven transfers for the 2023 season, all of whom Kingston describes as “high impact” players. Three of those players come from the Gamecocks’ biggest rival, Clemson.