Pelion Elementary archery team wins national championships

PELION, S.C. — Four years ago, Pelion Elementary started an archery team that failed to win any medals at the state championship.

In year four, the Panthers went all the way to the National Archery in Schools Program Open Championship from June 23-25 and brought home two national titles. One for team bullseye (shooting at a conventional target) and one for 3D archery (shooting at a three-dimensional target shaped like an animal).

The PES team consists of 23 students and coaches Colby Coulter, Cassie Boatwright and Nicole Shumpert.

To earn a spot in the national competition, the team traveled to Kentucky in May for the eastern division qualifying tournament. In that qualifier, they placed sixth in the bullseye competition and 11th in the 3D competition, out of nearly 130 elementary schools.

They returned for the national championship to compete against 24-total eastern and western division qualifying teams.

Two individual archers also placed in the Top 5. Third Grader Paisley Hinkle placed 3rd in the 3D competition, and Ruby Salcedo placed 4th in the 3D competition. Both girls were already state title holders as Hinkle won the South Carolina bullseye competition, and Salcedo won the 3D competition in April.

In April, Pelion Elementary also won the state competition, along with Carolina Springs Middle School and White Knoll High School – a sweep for Lexington District One schools.