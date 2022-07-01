Delta Airlines to allow customers to rebook Independence Day flights for free

CNN– If your flight is canceled, Delta Airlines has some good news. The airline says it will allow customers to rebook their flights without paying change fees or fare differences. Travelers covered by the policy must have tickets to fly between now and July 4.

Travel must also be rebooked and begin by July 8, as well as starting and ending at the same airport that was originally booked. The waiver also allows customers to pay the same price for rebooked tickets, even if the new fare is more expensive.