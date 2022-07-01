SCSO: Mayesville city councilman charged with threatening the life of a public official, assault and battery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Mayesville City Councilman Terrance Reginald Wilson was arrested Friday, charged with threatening the life of a public official and assault and battery third degree.

According to investigators, Wilson went to the mayor’s office and began to harass and threaten them with loud profanities. Officials say this pattern has continued for months. During the argument, investigators say Wilson indicated a threat by referencing a firearm and making noises mimicking that of a gun. Authorities say Wilson also threatened another person in the office at the time, with part of the incident being recorded and provided to law enforcement.

Deputies say Wilson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing on Saturday.