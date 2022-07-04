WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police Department is investigating after finding a body on Sunday.

Officers say around 5 p.m., they were dispatched to the victim near the 2600 block of Augusta Road.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police and EMS said the victim was dead.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive cash for any tips leading to an arrest.

You can also call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.