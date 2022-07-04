Ever Heard of a Zombie Fire

A Zombie Fire is a wildfire that starts in the fall and survives through the winter. It’s called a Zombie because it comes back to life after appearing to be dead. Yup. You heard that right. Some wildfires keep burning all winter long and then rekindle in the spring. These fires are becoming more common near the Arctic Circle and can have significantly damaging impacts on the environment because of all the harmful greenhouse gases that are released. You can read more here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/57173570