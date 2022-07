RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight collision.

Richland County deputies say it happened around 3 a.m. on Farrow Road near Ames Road when she hit a tree.

EMS, Columbia Fire and Police Departments along with Richland County deputies all responded to the incident.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition as this incident remains under investigation.