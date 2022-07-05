ABC Columbia goes 1-on-1 with new Gamecock QB commit Dante Reno

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer landed his first commitment for the class of 2024 over the Fourth of July weekend, and it was a big one.

South Carolina landed 4-star quarterback Dante Reno out of the Loomis Chaffee school in Windsor, Conn.. Reno ranks as the 18th-best quarterback in the ’24 class, and had offers from 16 other Power-5 programs.

He’s the first player from the 2024 class to commit to Beamer and the Gamecocks, and he’s excited to do his own recruiting to get more impact players to join him in Columbia.

ABC Columbia’s Cam Gaskins went 1-on-1 with Reno to discuss his recruitment and what ultimately led him to South Carolina.