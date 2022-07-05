CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a wreck Monday night.

It happened at around 11:39 p.m. on Furse Road at H.T. Everett Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2006 Nissan Murano disregarded a stop sign, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver died on scene while the passenger was injured and taken to a hospital.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the driver.

This incident remains under investigation.