You probably don’t need me to point out that it’s been very rainy in Columbia over the past week. Below is a tweet from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, @SERCC. KCUB is Hamilton Owens Airport in Columbia.

“Over the past 7 days 7.20 inches of rain have fallen at #KCUB in #ColumbiaSC. Although a short record this is the 11th Wettest 7 day period on record.”