3-year-old found safe; mother caught after vehicle pursuit

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a 3-year-old boy has been found safe while his mother was arrested after vehicle pursuit this morning.

Chesterfield County deputies arrested Vanessa Weatherford following a vehicle pursuit that led into North Carolina and say her son Jasper Garcia is heading back home safely.

According to investigators, Garcia was taken from his legal guardian by Weatherford, his biological mother, without permission in the Bethune area on Monday.

They also say she doesn’t have legal custody of the child.

She faces numerous charges in Kershaw and Chesterfield.

This incident remains under investigation.