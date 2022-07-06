Dept. of Mental Health stresses the importance of sharing your emotions in the wake of more violence across the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The impact of mass shootings can still affect those who may not live directly where the violence took place. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is reminding you to share and talk about your emotions with others.

They say the worst thing people can do is isolate themselves. Active coping is recommended for those who may feel hopeless.

If you or someone you know needs help, call SCDMH at 803-898-8581.