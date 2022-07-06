DHEC: 11,844 new COVID-19 cases, five additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing its weekly data from June 26-July 2.

The health agency says a total of 11,844 COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-day period, averaging more than 1,600 new cases each day. That’s nearly 1,200 more new cases than reported the week before.

Also during that time frame, DHEC added five coronavirus deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 18,043, according to DHEC.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.