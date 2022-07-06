Person of interest wanted for questioning for fatal shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they need your help finding a person of interest connected to a fatal shooting last month.

Authorities believe Tylek Frazier, 18, of Faglier Circle, may have information on the June 13th shooting and they want to question him.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old man was found dead on Judicial Circle with a gunshot wound.

If you know where Frazier is or have any information on this shooting, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.