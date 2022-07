House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to speak as Silver Elephant Gala in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will serve as the guest speaker at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Gala. The 55th annual GOP gathering is the longest running party event in the state.

The event’s date has not yet been announced.

.@GOPLeader and future Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is our guest speaker for the 55th Silver Elephant Gala! We can't wait to retire Nancy Pelosi in November. See below for Chairman @DrewMcKissick's full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DNtNpEGgaO — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) July 7, 2022

Recent speakers include Mike Pompeo and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.