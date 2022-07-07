SCDEW reports downtick in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a decrease in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From June 26-July 2, SCDEW says 1,693 first time unemployment insurance claims were filed in the Palmetto State, down from the 1,889 first time claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 7,154 claimants received an average benefit of $285.71. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,644,523,708.30 to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.