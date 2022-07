Some good news on the forecasting front. NOAA got some new, really fast computers that will help all of us in the coming years. Remember, calculating what’s going to happen in weather and climate boils down to a math/physics problem. So new computers make a huge difference. You can read all about it here.

https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/us-supercomputers-for-weather-and-climate-forecasts-get-major-bump