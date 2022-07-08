Authorities find body in Saluda River while searching for missing 12-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Search and rescue teams found a child’s body this morning in the area where they were looking for a 12-year-old boy who slipped into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon. The Greenville County sheriff said the boy was playing with friends near the river when he fell in.

No identity has been released on that body yet.

Officials tell us 85 first responders were on scene searching for the boy on Wednesday, including a dive team, drones and K9’s, but they have been hampered each day by heavy afternoon and evening rain.