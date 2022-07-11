Don’t be alarmed! Benedict hosting law enforcement training

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Don’t be alarmed if you see a large law enforcement presence around Benedict College.

According to a spokesperson, the college is hosting the 43rd Annual Summer Conference of the South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explorers 2022.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state and the southeast will participate in the week long event through Saturday, July 16th which gives teens interested in a career in law enforcement hands-on training and competition.