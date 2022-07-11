RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a train vs. train collision early this morning.

It happened on the 2000 block of American Italian Way around 8:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for the fire department says two trains collided on the tracks not far from the intersection of Bluff Rd. and Longwood Drive.

Officials say the engineers of both trains were taken to a nearby hospital.

DHEC is on the scene cleaning a diesel fuel spill.

Officials say at this time there is no danger to the public from the spill.

Officials with Norfolk Southern say a train going from Atlanta to Charleston derailed and two crew members were taken to the hospital.

They say a full investigation into the cause will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration and crews and contractors are conducting clean-up operations to get the track re-opened

A spokesperson for the railway company says, “Norfolk Southern is grateful to the first responders in Columbia for their quick response and taking care of our crew who remain at a local hospital. We have responded to the scene with additional personnel and partners to begin the clean-up and repairs to reopen the track, and appreciate the public’s patience during this process.”

