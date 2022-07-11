Red Cross partnering with Discovery to encourage SC donors to give blood or platelets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross is asking South Carolinians to dive into ‘Shark Week’ and help prevent a blood shortage.

The Red Cross says the Palmetto State did not meet the goal for blood donations last month.

In an effort to increase donations, the American Red Cross and Discovery are teaming up for Shark Week, to encourage donors to give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage.

“So last month in the month of June we collected about 23 percent fewer donations than we were anticipating. This can have a really negative effect on our ability to meet hospital patient needs here in South Carolina. So that is why we’re asking to please come out and sign up to make an appointment to give and in thanks you’ll get signed up with an automatic entry to win a fun summer vacation package,” says Mandy McWherter with the American Red Cross.

Per Red Cross:

To encourage donations throughout the month, all those who come to give July 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Shark Week merchandise package, including:

Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddle board

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give July 21-24 will also receive an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt , while supplies last.