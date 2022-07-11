South Carolina extends partnership with Ticketmaster

The University of South Carolina and Ticketmaster announced today a renewal of their long-standing partnership. As South Carolina’s official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will continue to provide ticketing for all Gamecock Athletics games, concerts and events inside Williams-Brice Stadium, Colonial Life Arena and Gamecock Club events, as well as facilitate ticketing services for University Students to all athletic events and graduation ceremonies.

Gamecock fans will have continued access to Ticketmaster’s industry-leading digital ticketing technology. Ticketmaster offers fans a seamless experience when buying, transferring or re-selling tickets. Fans can use their mobile device to easily manage verified tickets via download to a digital wallet or through the South Carolina Athletics mobile app, powered by WMT. All home game tickets that are resold are authenticated, giving fans peace of mind as they shop their ticket options. Additionally, Ticketmaster’s “Virtual Venue” feature facilitates annual upgrade opportunities for season ticket holders, as well as provides fans a 3D view of every seat in Williams-Brice Stadium and Colonial Life Arena.

“Gamecock Athletics has been one of our most forward-thinking partners in collegiate sports,” said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We value their partnership and look forward to working together to continually innovate and improve upon the fan experience in all of their venues.”

2020 saw the completion of the first significant renovation to Williams-Brice Stadium in almost 25 years. Ticketmaster served as a key partner in providing technology and innovation throughout the stadium renovation and will continue to serve the Athletics Department in this role. The upgrades will allow for a more fan-friendly experience, including enhancing concourse and concessions traffic flow, as well as increased access to air-conditioned seating and more restroom facilities. As part of the University’s innovation partnership with Ticketmaster, a significant investment was made in leveraging Ticketmaster’s leading venue access control technology for ticket scanning and Club Entry management.

“Ticketmaster has been a great partner to us,” said Ray Tanner, Athletic Director for the University of South Carolina. “As we continuously look to improve and enhance Williams-Brice Stadium, and all of our Athletic facilities, we are thrilled to extend our relationship.”

Tickets for Gamecock events may be found by visiting TheGamecockClub.com, ColonialLifeArena.com, or Ticketmaster.com.