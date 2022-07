(CNN)–There’s a chance someone in the US could become a multi-millionaire within the next few hours.

Tuesday night the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440-million or nearly $248-million in cash.

This is the largest prize the lottery has offered in more than a year.

If someone does come up with all the right numbers the payday would be the eleventh-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in more than 302 million.