Enjoy some Chick-fil-A at former WNBA player Shaunzinski Gortman’s fundraising event!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You and the family can enjoy some Chick-fil-A meals at a former WNBA player’s fundraising event for her organization this Thursday!

Shaunzinski Gortman is hosting a Spirit Night fundraiser for her non-profit SC Infinite Dreams at Chick-fil-A on 5440 Forest Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

She spoke with Curtis about how this fundraiser will help her reach out to help more young girls obtain important life skills through basketball, like developing leadership abilities and promoting health and wellness.

For more information on this event, visit her Facebook page.