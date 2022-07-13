Urban farm City Roots expanding in Richland Co.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A family owned urban farm in Richland Co. is expanding.

Wednesday the governor’s office announced city roots is undergoing a more than four million dollar expansion and will add sixty new jobs.

the farm is adding a new site on longwood road which will include a state-of-the-art greenhouse structure, which will be open for agricultural tours and workshops for new and beginning farmers.

the site will also include a solar farm that will provide energy for the facility’s needs.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2023. Individuals interested in joining the City Roots team should visit the company’s contact page.