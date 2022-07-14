Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A Colleton Co. Grand Jury has indicted former attorney Alex Murdaugh on two counts of murder.

According to the Attorney General’s Office and SLED Murdaugh was indicted in connection with the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul who were found shot and killed on the family’s property in Colleton Co. on June 7th, 2021.

Alan Wilson says of the indictments, “All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families. We want to thank the State Law Enforcement Division, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts to gather evidence and follow where it led. We also want to thank the Colleton County Grand Jury for listening to that evidence and for their service to the people of the state.”

The indictments are the latest development in a sprawling series of investigations which arose following the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The following statement was released by Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin:

“Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world.It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.”