Kershaw Co. deputies investigating after man shot, killed

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Kershaw County are investigating that lead up to a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Investigators say around 9:30 in the evening they received a call from a man on Longtown Rd. who said he shot a man who was attacking him.

Deputies say that man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.