Underwater Robots Making a Big Splash With Scientists

John Farley,

Underwater robots are able to give scientists a much more complete look at what’s going on in the Ocean.  Here are a few excerpts from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

  • Researchers are using autonomous underwater robots to sample environmental DNA and monitor the biodiversity of marine systems.
  • The collected DNA offers insights into biodiversity changes in sensitive areas, the presence of rare or endangered species and the spread of invasive species.
  • Autonomous underwater robots are able to study previously unsurveyed regions of the ocean, and this new data could help strengthen global ocean health.

You can read the whole article here:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/underwater-robots-monitor-oceans?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_video&utm_term=1_1&utm_content=26092_robots_eDNA_ocean&utm_campaign=social_video_2022

Capture1

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts