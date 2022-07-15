Underwater Robots Making a Big Splash With Scientists
Underwater robots are able to give scientists a much more complete look at what’s going on in the Ocean. Here are a few excerpts from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
Researchers are using autonomous underwater robots to sample environmental DNA and monitor the biodiversity of marine systems.
The collected DNA offers insights into biodiversity changes in sensitive areas, the presence of rare or endangered species and the spread of invasive species.
Autonomous underwater robots are able to study previously unsurveyed regions of the ocean, and this new data could help strengthen global ocean health.
You can read the whole article here:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/underwater-robots-monitor-oceans?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_video&utm_term=1_1&utm_content=26092_robots_eDNA_ocean&utm_campaign=social_video_2022