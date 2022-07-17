Gamecock football to be highlighted in five-part series on ESPNU

University of South Carolina Athletics is producing an all-access five-part video series on Gamecock Football, entitled “Welcome Home: South Carolina Football.”

The series will air starting Wednesday, August 10, and continuing for five-straight Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The fifth and final episode will air on the Wednesday following the Gamecocks’ season opener against Georgia State.

The series will give fans a behind-the-scenes access to Coach Shane Beamer, the program’s assistant coaches, players, and staff, as they prepare for the 2022 season.

“This show will give our fans a look at the hard work our team goes through to prepare for the season,” said Beamer. “My hope is that as you watch our team play during the season, fans will have an appreciation of what goes into a season, a game and a practice.”

Camera crews will be embedded in team practices, meetings and behind the scenes activities inside the program.

Coach Beamer is in his second season as the Gamecocks’ football coach, earning the Steve Spurrier First-Year Co-Coach of the Year presented by the Football Writers Association of America and Chris Doering Mortgage, given to the nation’s top first-year head coach at a school.

The Gamecocks were 7-6 last season, finishing with a 38-21 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The 2021 record was a 3.5 game improvement over the 2020 mark.

Eight South Carolina Gamecocks garnered nine spots on the four 2022 pre-season All-SEC teams as selected by Athlon Sports.Cornerback Cam Smith is listed as a pre-season All-American by Walter Camp and a first-team All-SEC performer by Athlon Sports.

Wide receiver Josh Vann and tight end Jaheim Bell have garnered second-team All-SEC honors by Athlon. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and kick returner Juju McDowell represented South Carolina on the third team. The fourth team unit had Vann listed as a punt returner, along with all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and punter Kai Kroeger.

South Carolina will be at SEC Football Media Days on Tuesday, July 19 in Atlanta, Ga. Along with Coach Beamer, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens will represent the Gamecocks.

Details on exact times of re-airings of the program will be released at a later date.