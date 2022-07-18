169th Fighter Wing to conduct night exercises at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Folks who live near Columbia Metropolitan Airport can expect some noisy evenings over the next week.

A spokesperson for the SC Air National Guard says the 169th Fighter Wing will conduct nighttime training exercises at the airport during the evenings of July 18th through the 22nd.

Officials say those who live near the airport can expect to see and hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing after business hours till around midnight each evening.

We’re told pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize the impact on those who live and work near the airport.

The SCANG is operating out of CAE for the time being while upgrades are being made to its facilities at McEntire Air National Guard Base.