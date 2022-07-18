Arrests made in reported “Road Rage” incident

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Three men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Kershaw County.

According to deputies at around midnight officers responded to Highway 1 South — near Watts Hill Rd. in Elgin.

When deputies arrived on the scene they say found a white dodge dart with three people inside.

Police say one man died at the scene.

A woman was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Deputies say Troy Keitt, Ti ‘yon Harriot, and Deshon Kirkland are all charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Investigators say more arrests are possible.