Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall on Maxwell preseason list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Two-time semifinalist Grayson McCall has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list for the second consecutive season, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

McCall was previously named a 2022 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and earned a spot on both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s 20022 Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams earlier this offseason.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has begun at www.TheRealMcCall.com.

A Maxwell Award semifinalist in each of the last two years, 2020 and 2021, McCall set a new NCAA Division I FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 last season in 2021, eclipsing the previous two records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019. He enters the 2022 season as the active career leader in all of NCAA Division I FBS in career passing efficiency at 196.09.

The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Winner, an award given out to the best player in the state of South Carolina, McCall ranked in the top-25 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in 2021 in passing efficiency (207.6), yards per pass attempt (11.92), completion percentage (73.0), passing yards per completion (16.32), points responsible for per game (17.6), passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per game (261.2), total offense per game (287.5), and points responsible for (194).

Having gone 20-2 over the last two years as Coastal’s starting quarterback, McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Award winner, a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection, and a two-time semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (2020 and 2021). He was also a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season after being named a finalist for the Manning Award in 2020.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, McCall was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Most Inspirational Freshman and was a semifinalist for the 2020 Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year Award. He also earned a spot on the FWAA Freshman All-American and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American teams.

Coastal will kick off the 2022 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Army at 7 p.m. ET.