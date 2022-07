Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for a missing woman.

Investigators say Shauna Brown, 39, has not been in touch with her family since July 10th which her mother says is out of character.

Police say she was scheduled to travel to school in Alabama but they don’t think she ever arrived.

If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.

You can also leave a tip at crimesc.com