Global Warming Is Heating Up The Planet

It’s really hot – especially in Europe right now. This is all the result of Global Warming. And we are respo0nsible for this. The burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas, etc.) since the late 1800’s has increased the concentration of heat-trapping gases in the air by 50%. So simply put, we are now trapping a lot more heat. The global monthly temperature has been hotter than average every month since Ronald Reagan was president. Yes, since February 1985, every month has been warmer than average. In short, the planet is warming and we are the cause. Below is just one example. It shows the temperatures in England. What they are experiencing now is way, way, way hotter than average. And this is now the new normal.