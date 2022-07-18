Hammond’s Tucker Toman drafted by Blue Jays in round two

Hammond’s Tucker Toman made history on Sunday night, becoming the first Hammond grad to go in the MLB Draft.

Toman is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 35 prospect in the class and was taken by the Blue Jays 77th overall (2nd round). The switch-hitting Skyhawk originally committed to LSU and is the son of longtime baseball coach Jim Toman.

Toman’s been used all over the infielder during high school and summer ball, playing third, short and second base.