Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter police are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say Jasmine Leonard, 16, was last seen leaving a fast food restaurant on Hampton Ave. before getting into an SUV or pickup truck.

Police say she is 4’11” and about 150 lbs and was wearing a grey Wendy’s uniform shirt and black pants.

If you know where she is call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.