Benedict, UofSC enter agreement for post-graduate degree program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with The University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business say they are creating a new pathway for students from the state’s HBCUs to earn Master of Accountancy degrees.

UofSC and Benedict College officials made the announcement at a signing ceremony Tuesday.

According to the university, as part of the program, students will receive financial support that covers tuition for the one-year degree program and a $5,000 stipend for living expenses.

Three students from Benedict have been selected to take part in the program’s inaugural fall ’22 debut.