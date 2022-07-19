Benedict, UofSC enter agreement for post-graduate degree program
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with The University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business say they are creating a new pathway for students from the state’s HBCUs to earn Master of Accountancy degrees.
UofSC and Benedict College officials made the announcement at a signing ceremony Tuesday.
According to the university, as part of the program, students will receive financial support that covers tuition for the one-year degree program and a $5,000 stipend for living expenses.
Three students from Benedict have been selected to take part in the program’s inaugural fall ’22 debut.