WATCH: Shane Beamer speaks with local media before SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — Before taking the main podium to address the national media on the second day of the 2022 SEC Media Days, Shane Beamer met with local Columbia media to discuss the upcoming season.

He hit on topics varying from the expectations for the 2022 season, how he feels this year’s team is different from last season, and the reasons for leaving star quarterback Spencer Rattler off the list of player representatives for the media day.