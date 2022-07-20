Harvest Hope Food bank takes donations for “Take a Bite out of Hunger” campaign

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The harvest hope food bank is asking Midlands communities to donate canned chicken, tuna, or other meats during their annual “Take a Bite out of Hunger” campaign.

The annual campaign celebrates Shark Week which started July 14 and runs through the July 31. In South Carolina alone, Harvest Hope says 11% of residents struggle to put enough food on their table. The non profit says nearly 700 thousand people live with food insecurity throughout the state of South Carolina after unexpected situations in life including job loss, health, or medical issues to name a few.

The organization says everyone deserves to have enough to eat, and with help of community members the non profit can get food into the hands of those who need it the most.

you can also help by volunteering at the food bank, hosting a food drive, or financial donations. You can do so by clicking on the link provided HERE.