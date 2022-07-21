Car belonging to missing Columbia woman found in Georgia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a car registered to a woman who had been reported missing was found in Georgia.

Investigators say Georgia state troopers found a 2013 black Toyota Corolla registered to Shauna Brown on I-20.

Troopers say it appears the car ran off the road and down an embankment making it not visible from the road.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found a woman wearing scrubs.

Previously police reported that Brown was last seen wearing scrubs and was on her way to nursing school in Alabama.

Investigators say Georgia authorities are awaiting an autopsy and DNA test results to confirm the victim’s identity.