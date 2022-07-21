Deputy hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say a deputy is in the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.

Investigators say Master Deputy Rebekah Smith was patrolling the Broad River Rd. area Wednesday when she saw a suspicious person on Longcreek Drive.

Deputies say Smith, who was wearing gloves patted the subject down and began to feel strange.

The man told her he had used fentanyl within the hour and may have it on him.

A spokesperson for the department says Master Deputy Smith was given several doses of Narcan but lost consciousness.

She was taken to the hospital where she was revived.

The subject,who deputies say was identified as Trevor Harness, he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Breach of Peace.

Officials say another deputy was exposed to fentanyl in the same area two months prior.