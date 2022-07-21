Former Gamecock Corey Jenkins shares his memories of Phil Petty

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today another former Gamecock shared his thoughts on the tragic passing of former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty.

Corey Jenkins arrived on campus in 2001, when Petty was an established senior who had already led the Gamecocks to an Outback Bowl win over Ohio State. That bowl win came after a two-year stretch in which the program compiled a 1-21 record, going 1-10 in 1998 and 0-11 in 1999.

Jenkins largely credits the turnaround of the program to Petty’s play under center, saying he was the calm and collected leader the Gamecocks needed at the time.

He also went on to say that South Carolina should honor petty with his number 14 either on a helmet sticker or jersey patch for this upcoming season.